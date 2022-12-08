Lil' Elvis and the Truckstoppers

Not Available

Lil' Elvis was thrown out of a white limousine in a guitar case, hinting that he is the illegitimate child of Elvis Presley. He is raised by foster parents, Grace and Len, who are fervent fans of Elvis Presley. Lil' Elvis is musically talented, singing and playing the guitar and his foster mother is convinced he is the son of Elvis Presley. Lil' Elvis and his two friends, Lionel and Janet, form the band "The Truckstoppers", and the series follows their adventures in the outback town Little Memphis/Wanapoo. Lionel is an Indigenous Australian who plays the didgeridoo. Janet is a beret wearing Asian girl who plays the drums. The Truckstoppers recurring enemy is the businessman W.C. Moore, who wants to become their manager to exploit them commercially, turning Lil' Memphis into a tourist attraction. he is also obsessed with finding deposits of the mysterious mineral Berkonium.