Lil' Red Riding Hood Cha-Cha

Cha Cha is a cute and innocent broom-riding little girl who is training to be a good magician. She doesn't know who her real parents are. She was raised by her teacher Seravi, who is considered the world's greatest magician. Cha Cha almost always gets strange or disastrous results whenever she uses her magic, so she practices a lot. The early part of the series shows Cha Cha's daily life in magic school and her adventures with friends. In the later part, it is revealed that a powerful enemy is after Cha Cha. Cha Cha is given the power to transform into a grown-up magical princess in order to defeat the enemy and his minions. Cha Cha then embarks on a quest with her friends to find out about her real identity and her real family. Akazukin Chacha is a magical girl TV show based on the manga of the same name by Ayahana Min which ran in the monthly magazine Ribbon. The basic story is the comical, magical adventures of the little witch Chacha, who usually wears a red riding hood, and h