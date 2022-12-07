Lili en Marleen

Not Available

Lili & Marleen follows the story of a group of friends from the last days of World War 2 until the expo in Belgium (1958). All episodes are located in an Antwerp pub, called "De Vuurtoren" (Probably located in the region of "Het Eilandje"). The pub is owned by "Moeder Lisa", who lives there with her brother Rik, a "salesman" who wants to get profit out of everything (Germans, Allies, ...) and his daughter Nieke (Who loves to have a luxurious life but ends up having the baby of a German soldier). Moeder Lisa also has a son, Pierre. Other inhabitants of the pub are Marleen (a girl from Limburg who came to the big city to escape the violence of the war and gain some money), Stavros (A Greek on the run from the Germans) and Jef and Ida (the two "cabaratiers" of the pub). Other important guests are Rikkie (the son of Nieke and the German soldier) and Nonkel Frans (the rich boyfriend of Nieke). The story follows the problems (love, pregnancy, money, ...) of the characters but with an humorous tone.