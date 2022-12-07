Not Available

Tough, sexy, funny and heartbreaking, Lilies details the lives of Iris, May and Ruby Moss – sisters coming of age in a dockland terrace house. Familial love sustains them, and their fortunes are bound to those of their brother and their father. Set in the years immediately following the First World War, Lilies pulls no punches in its storytelling. It depicts a sensual, vivid and sometimes savage world, where life is lived on the breadline, yet fuelled by various kinds of love. All three girls must make their own way in the world.