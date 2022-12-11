Not Available

Lilli Palmer Theatre (aka Theatre Royal) was an Anglo/American half-hour television anthology series hosted by Lilli Palmer. It was the first ITV play series to be broadcast and was first transmitted on 25 September 1955, with a televised Dickens episode, Bardell v Pickwick. Thirty-four episodes aired in the UK on ATV London from 1955 to 1956 and fourteen episodes aired in the US from 1955 to 1956. Notable guest stars included Maggie Smith, Wendy Hiller, Marius Goring, Stephen Boyd, Michael Gough and Wilfrid Hyde-White.