Lilo & Stitch. The Series

Picking up where the 2002 Walt Disney movie hit left off, this animated series chronicles the further adventures of renegade scientist Dr. Jumba Jookiba's beloved Experiment 626, who is now living happily as Lilo's alien buddy Stitch. The previous 625 experiments become activated when submerged in water and, like Stitch, each experiment has its own terrible talent. Lilo and Stitch's mission is to catch Stitch's cousins before they fall into the clutches of wrongdoers and redirect them to live productively.