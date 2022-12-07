Not Available

Lily Allen: From Riches to Rags

    Princess Productions

    Last September Lily Allen and her sister Sarah Owen launched their vintage clothing store Lucy in Disguise. Channel 4 cameras followed the sisters every step of the way as Lily traded in the security of a hugely successful music career to move into the precarious world of running a business. But that's not the only change in Lily's life. The series charts a tumultuous year as Lily took a break from recording so she could settle down into a `normal' life with partner Sam - a year which she now says has fundamentally changed her as a person, and which she talks about candidly.

