Lily's Driftwood Bay

Driftwood Bay is a special island that exists in the imagination of Lily, who creates a world of adventure and friendship from different treasures she finds washed up on the beach. Lily is 7 years old and lives on an island with her Dad in a little hut on the beach. Across the way is Driftwood Bay – the other island that Lily can see from her window, and it is here that the characters that she has created in her imagination come to life. Every day the sea washes up a new treasure which sparks Lily’s imagination about what might be happening on Driftwood Bay. And so, accompanied by her best friend Gull, the clever seagull, an adventure begins as they go ‘across the way to Driftwood Bay’.