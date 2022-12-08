Not Available

Limbo is a family drama of ten sections, which are produced by DR, with the team behind the Emmy-nominated series Mille. Author and director is Paul Berg, author Karina Dam and producer David CH Oesterboeg. "The series is a portrait of modern family - four parallel stories based on various issues of four young people. Has themes such as friendship, jealousy, love, shoplifting, divorce, adoption, depression, festive songs, responsibility and secession - to name just some, "says producer David CH Oesterboeg. Limbo focuses on relevant issues in the relationship between children and parents and therefore the entire family as a target group. Author and director Poul Berg says about the series: "Limbo is about the courage to change, whether you are 12, 30, or 60 years. About life for better or worse - solitude, community and family in Denmark in 2011."