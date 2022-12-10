Not Available

Freja is flighty and suffers from chronic doubt, but has achieved most with the help of her boyfriend Sebastian. So when Sebastian suddenly wants a break from the relationship, Freja's world is crumbling and she is temporarily moving in with her old high school frenemy, Katrine. Katrine is Freja's antithesis: New-feminist, confident and experimental, which she will do anything to prove on Instagram. However, along with the last of the trio, the perfect Nadja, their differences and uncertainties are quickly intertwined through lies and intrigues.