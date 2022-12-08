Not Available

The protagonist is a girl named ‘Konno Mizuki’ (Sakuraba), a typical senior high school girl who is good at studying, knows much about fashion and is good at reading the situation. She is also fortunate to belong to the cool clique of her class called the “Sakura Group”. One day the class is on their way to a field trip, when suddenly their bus falls of a cliff in the mountains. Only five girls survive the accident. They are injured, lost in the mountains and no one is coming for their rescue anytime soon. Pushed to their limits, the girls are forced to switch into survival mode and to lay bare their innermost feelings.