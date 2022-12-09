Lincoln (1992)

Not Available

"Lincoln" captures the drama of this amazing man in his own words. Drawn from letters, speeches and diaries, Lincoln's words are brought to life by the voice of the acclaimed actor Jason Robards, in a moving performance. Robards' reading are complemented by the voices of of an all-star cast that includes Glenn Close as Mary Todd Lincoln and narration by James Earl Jones. Produced by the Emmy Award-winning producer Peter W. Kunhardt, with Philip B. Kunhardt III and Philip B. Kunharddt Jr.