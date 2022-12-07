Linda Green

Not Available

Linda's a Manchester girl, born and bred. She's in her early 30s and the friends she has now are the same friends she's had since primary school. By day she potters around in Craven Lane Motors selling cars and flirting with mechanics. But when night time comes around she can usually be found singing her heart out on stage at the Lee Lane Social Club. Her best friend Michelle may be settled and happy with her boyfriend and kids, but Linda's single and loving it. She may not have found Mr Right just yet, but she's having a whale of a time while she's looking.