LINGERIE is a sexy new series featuring an ensemble cast of beautiful people who design, photograph or model lingerie in New York City's fashion industry. Most of the stories revolve around Lacey Summers, who left a successful modeling career to become a designer. Lacey lives in a large loft that doubles as her design studio. Her younger brother, Cody, also lives in the building but in a much smaller apartment with his wing man Russ. What Cody lacks in ambition he makes up with in charm and good looks. He's constantly popping in and out of Lacey's place helping himself to her food and occasionally to her models.