As Yusuke Nakonishi begins his new job at the Best Beauty Body Lingerie Company, little does he know that he's about to find himself in the center of a ring of business and sexual intrigue. Charged to disrupt and eliminate the cohorts of an opposing faction, Nakonishi thrusts himself on the prowl after three of his sexy co-workers around whom this sex drama spirals. (Source: AniDB)