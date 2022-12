Not Available

Fuun Lion-Maru, translated as Storm Cloud Lion Maru, was a tokusatsu series that aired in Japan in 1973. It was the second series in the Lion-Maru trilogy, and featured a third Maru-like character named Black Jaguar. This Lion-Maru is deemed "the Rolling Tempest Ninja Warrior." This series was popularized in Brazil as Lion Man in 1989, the only other country besides Japan to show the 25 episodes of this series.