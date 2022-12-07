Lions: Spy in the Den

Introducing 'Bouldercam' - a revolutionary remote camera device that boldly goes where no camera has gone before - right into the heart of a lion pride. Looking deceptively like a mobile rock, but carrying a hidden digital camera, 'Bouldercam' gets up close and personal as it unravels the story of how cubs learn to become adult lions. Bouldercam was often just a whisker away as the cubs were watched, for over 3000 hours, growing up and learning to be lions. As David Attenborough says 'This is no ordinary film about lions.'
