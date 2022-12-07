Not Available

Lipstick Jungle is a dramedy that follows the professional and personal lives of three best friends, all of whom are top professionals in their respective careers. Victory Ford (Price) is a fashion designer, Nico Reilly (Raver) is the editor-in-chief of Bonfire Magazine, and Wendy Healy (Shields) is the former president of Parador Pictures and is now producing independently. These three powerful women are always there to support one another and navigate the crazy, romantic, and sometimes scary world that is New York City.