From one of the most creative, daring, and provocative British writers, "Lipstick on Your Collar" was the last work by television writer, playwright, and screenwriter Dennis Potter, to be produced during his life. He died of cancer in June of 1994. Part musical, part romantic comedy, part male fantasy, the story revolves around Private Francis Francis who has just been assigned to the British War Office, as an Army Intelligence clerk, in 1956. Private Francis begins an amorous fantasy life with blonde bombshell Sylvia Berry, who's already married... and their secret meeting leads to a shocking tragedy. Meanwhile, the War Office buzzes with rumors of a Suez Canal invasion, but the daydreaming soldiers Francis and Hopper are preoccupied with their visions of singing, dancing and beautiful women. As the British Army marches forward, a dramatic twist of fate gives the lovelorn clerks a pleasant surprise.