Liquid blood children

Because of the tainted birthplace, Pittaya or Pit (Nadech Kugimiya) had to endure the oppression of Suapa or Kratae (Kimberly Ann Thiamsiri), the daughter of a master and benefactor. without knowing that bullying It is a response to the arrogance that Pittaya dared to deny marriage that her father, Nop (Kriengkrai Unhanan) , Determined to give the pitahaya that he had raised since childhood. Become the one who will take care of his cheesy daughter. People who never lose like Suapha So he did everything to win, especially with Raviphan (Nattawara Wongwasana), a woman who made Pittaya reject her. Ying Suapa gets a child from Prawpilai (Thanida Kanchanawat), a girl friend, and Suapha gets more and more. They bullied Pittaya many times until one day Pittaya lost patience.