"Lisa Williams: Life Among the Dead" explores Williams' abilities to see and speak with the dead, and, in some cases, transform the lives of people who are seeking to connect with their dearly departed. Throughout the series, Williams shares the stories of those wanting to be reunited with loved ones who have died, and offers personal observations and insights. In each episode, cameras follow the young clairvoyant during a typical day in the life, which includes, among other things, her readings to scheduled clients and also people she randomly meets around town.