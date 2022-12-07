Not Available

L'Ispettore Coliandro is an italian TV series. Directed by the Manetti Bros (Marco e Antonio Manetti), all the episodes are inspired by the works of Carlo Lucarelli ,credited also as the creator of the TV show. Giampaolo Morelli is the main actor in the series; he plays Coliandro, a police officer in the city of Bologna. While policemen in Italian fiction are usually stalwart servants of the law, inspector Coliandro saves the day mostly by a combination "of luck and [his younger partner's] intuition." He is ignorant, crude, and despised by all his colleagues except this partner, who is the only one who view him the way he views himself: as a hero worthy of the good guys in American cop movies.