Listen to Me, Girls. I Am Your Father!

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

feel.

College student Yūta Segawa is suddenly given custody of his older sister's three daughters, aged 14, 10, and 3. They're now stuck living together in a 10 square meter apartment. Meanwhile Raika, the object of his affection, has a fondness of cuteness, and his unexpected arrivals may finally offer an opportunity for them to get together.

Cast

Wataru HatanoYuta Segawa
Sumire UesakaSora Takanashi
Yui HorieRaika Oda
Eri KitamuraMiu Takanashi
Daisuke OnoKouichi Nimura
Junji MajimaShuntaro Sako

