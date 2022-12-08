Listen to Me, Girls. I Am Your Father!

College student Yūta Segawa is suddenly given custody of his older sister's three daughters, aged 14, 10, and 3. They're now stuck living together in a 10 square meter apartment. Meanwhile Raika, the object of his affection, has a fondness of cuteness, and his unexpected arrivals may finally offer an opportunity for them to get together.
|Wataru Hatano
|Yuta Segawa
|Sumire Uesaka
|Sora Takanashi
|Yui Horie
|Raika Oda
|Eri Kitamura
|Miu Takanashi
|Daisuke Ono
|Kouichi Nimura
|Junji Majima
|Shuntaro Sako
