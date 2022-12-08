Not Available

Little Angels is a Bafta-nominated British reality television show which ran for three series on BBC Three. The series, in the docu-soap genre, aimed to show parents how to overcome common behavioural problems in their children, using a team of experts who observed and gave advice. The format of each programme involved experts monitoring the behaviour of the family and the children, before discussing with the parents the real underlying causes of the problem, which frequently involved the parents themselves. The experts then discussed a course of action with the parents, later coaching them on how to change their own and their children's behaviour to improve the situation. This was frequently achieved in scenes where the family was filmed in a communal activity, with the parents receiving advice from the attending professional via an ear piece. In addition to its entertainment value, Little Angels gave viewers strategies to deal with common problems, and offered real help to the family being filmed. The show's experts, Tanya Byron, Stephen Briers, Rachel Morris and Laverne Antrobus, became household names.