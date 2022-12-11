Little Astro Boy

Not Available

Astro Boy is a 5 year old robot boy, learning about the world around him from his robot parents, his mentor Dr. O'Shay, & his older human friends. He is an upbeat & positive child, but his abilities are envied by the mansion-dwelling criminal Hamegg. Hamegg enlists the help of his friends, the scientist Dr. Flau & the purple gorilla Gora, in schemes to outsmart, outdo, or even impress Astro & friends. In the end, Astro either succeeds against Hamegg or winds up working together with him.