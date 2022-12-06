Not Available

Little Bear is the story of, what else, than a little bear (voice of Kristin Fairlie). He has many adventures with all his friends, including Duck, Cat, Owl, Hen, Emily, Emily's doll, Lucy, No Feet the Snake, and Tutu the Dog! Little Bear is always getting into trouble and adventure! He has emotional feelings - he is sad, bad, mad, etc. The show is a nice way to teach children about feelings of life. It will give them courage, pride, honor and more in their life. For nearly the last decade this delightful show has entertained children of all ages including their parents. This animated series is based on the popular childrens books illustrated by Maurice Sendak and written by Else Holmelund Minarik.