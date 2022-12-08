Not Available

CBeebies joins the Big Cat Live event with an exciting new series, Little Big Cat, which will follow a lion, leopard or cheetah cub as the star of each show. As well as giving a charming insight into the lives of cats, the programme is going to offer children a chance to encounter the many other animals that live on the Mara, including elephants, giraffes, zebras and crocodiles. The programme will introduce young viewers to Swahili and CBeebies presenter Sid will be on location filming his very own journey on safari for CBeebies Presentation.