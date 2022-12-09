Little Big Shots

Not Available

From Executive Producers Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Harvey comes a new variety series showcasing the nation's most extraordinarily talented kids. Host Steve Harvey will chat and even go toe to toe with these child prodigies after every performance, eliciting plenty of hilarious and heartwarming unscripted moments. From pint-size break-dancers to five-year-old piano virtuosos, these gifted performers will awe the nation with their talents, slay us with their cuteness and wow us with their accomplishments, proving once and for all that talent is born, not made.