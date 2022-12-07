Not Available

Little Crackers is a season of autobiographical comic shorts from Britain's best-loved stars. The all-star line-up includes performances by Dawn French, Catherine Tate, Kathy Burke and Stephen Fry with home-grown favourites, Victoria Wood and Bill Bailey, directing their own tales. From a young Stephen Fry breaking the rules at school and trying to pull a fast one on the Head Teacher to Dawn French, aged 4, having the Queen mother over for tea, each narrated film dramatises a humorous tale from the star's past, providing the audience with a new insight into the life of a familiar face.