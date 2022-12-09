Not Available

Little Dog

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cameron Pictures

Pro-boxer Tommy “Little Dog” Ross (JOEL THOMAS HYNES), the favourite to win a Championship Belt, has a world-class meltdown in the middle of the fight and walks out of the ring. We meet up with him again five years later, living a life of general self-destruction, when he is caught on video in a bar fight, prompting old rival Rico “Havoc” St. George (DWAIN MURPHY) to challenge him to a title rematch. Tommy struggles to get the noise of his strong-willed family out of his head in order to make the decision of whether or not to get back in the ring.

Cast

Joel Thomas HynesTommy Ross
Ger RyanSylvia Ross
Katharine IsabelleGinny Ross

View Full Cast >

Images