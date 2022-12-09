Not Available

Pro-boxer Tommy “Little Dog” Ross (JOEL THOMAS HYNES), the favourite to win a Championship Belt, has a world-class meltdown in the middle of the fight and walks out of the ring. We meet up with him again five years later, living a life of general self-destruction, when he is caught on video in a bar fight, prompting old rival Rico “Havoc” St. George (DWAIN MURPHY) to challenge him to a title rematch. Tommy struggles to get the noise of his strong-willed family out of his head in order to make the decision of whether or not to get back in the ring.