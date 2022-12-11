Not Available

From fine dust in the playgrounds to noise complaint issues in the apartments, children these days have fewer and fewer reasons to spend time running and playing outdoors. An eco-friendly childcare center in the woods is now open for children who don’t have places to run and play freely. Four celebrities, ‘Tsundere’ Lee Seo Jin, ‘Newbie babysitter’ Lee Seung Gi, ‘Energizer’ Park Na Rae, and ‘Sentimental’ Jung So Min, come together to create a Kids Garden and enjoy their time playing with the kids there. The children leave the stuffy confines of the city and come to Neverland in the forest, where there is plenty of green space to run around in and lots of eco-friendly food to eat. They will show the viewers how they learn to cooperate with their friends and grow through healthy competition. A childcare service taking place in nature, full of green grass and fresh air, Little Forest!