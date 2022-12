Not Available

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic novel, this inspiring story of redemption follows the good fortune of Cedric Errol (Michael Benz), who is rescued from poverty in 1870s New York City and becomes one of England's upper crust. With the help of his strict British grandfather (George Baker), Errol is eventually elevated to the title of Lord Fauntleroy, the future Earl of Dorincourt, and his life is forever changed.