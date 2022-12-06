Not Available

Following on from the Little Women novel is Little Men. Jo's husband has died leaving her with a property and in need to making some money. She decides to take in orphans and town children to teach them. Her nephew Franz, a teacher in training is also there to lend support as the children cause more than a few problems. Dan, one of the older boys, has fallen for Bess, niece of Jo while Nat is falling for the tom-boy Nan. When Nick arrives though needing work, sparks fly between him and Jo