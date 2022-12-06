Not Available

Little Men

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Following on from the Little Women novel is Little Men. Jo's husband has died leaving her with a property and in need to making some money. She decides to take in orphans and town children to teach them. Her nephew Franz, a teacher in training is also there to lend support as the children cause more than a few problems. Dan, one of the older boys, has fallen for Bess, niece of Jo while Nat is falling for the tom-boy Nan. When Nick arrives though needing work, sparks fly between him and Jo

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images