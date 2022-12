Not Available

Little People, Big World is a reality series about life in a family of little people, also sometimes called midgets or dwarves. Standing only four feet tall, Matt and Amy Roloff are struggling to raise their four children, who are mixed in stature, on their 34-acre farm. Their biggest trials come from their 15-year-old son Zach, who is two feet shorter than his twin brother Jeremy. The family was introduced in an hour-long special in 2005.