Little Ted's Big Adventure

From the team behind Australia’s favourite pre-school series, PLAY SCHOOL, these fun interstitials explore different forms of transport and are hosted by popular teddy bear character, Little Ted, and his friends. In each episode, Little Ted and his friendly PLAY SCHOOL hosts go for a ride on a different form of transport. Over the series, Little Ted takes a trip on a sea plane, travels on a train, sails in a boat, rides a horse and carriage, travels on a bus, flies in a helicopter, goes underwater in a submarine, rides a tractor on a farm and even has fun on a ferris wheel. A lovely, gentle and fun way for children to explore the many different ways we can move about.