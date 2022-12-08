Littlest Pet Shop (2012)

Not Available

Forced to move out from her suburban hometown because of her father's promotion, Blythe Baxter moves into an apartment located in a crowded city. Her apartment is located above the eponymous Littlest Pet Shop, a pet store containing a day camp for various pets. Her adventure begins when she discovers that she alone can miraculously understand and talk to all of the pets as well as other animals other than themselves. She and the pets go on several adventures together, only to find their day camp is being driven out of business due to a larger pet store managed by twins Whittany and Brittany Biskit, along with their father Fisher Biskit. Having no other options, the pets turn to Blythe to help them save it from closing down.