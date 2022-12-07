Live From '69 - The Moon Landing

Not Available

With more than 53 million households tuned in on July 20, 1969 — roughly 93 percent of those with televisions at the time — Armstrong, along with crew mate Buzz Aldrin, made the famous first Moon walk in the “Sea of Tranquility” at 10:56 p.m. Eastern Time. “Never has there been before nor will there be anything like this pioneering adventure,” reflected legendary CBS anchor Walter Cronkite, who brought the lunar landing to the world live in 1969. “Everybody there was up-cast; we were looking toward the stars, looking toward the Moon.”