Weekly Performance Series From Artists Den and Variety. The digital series will feature contemporary artists performing live from the creative spaces of their homes, studios and cities most meaningful to them. Along with live performances, each artist will answer fan questions drawn from the artist and partner communities as well as offering private tours of their creative spaces including their homes, recording studios, instruments and locations tied to favorite songs. Each episode of “Live From My Den” will highlight a local charity organization important to the artist.