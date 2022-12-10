Not Available

Live On

  • Drama

Director

Kim Sang-Woo

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

JTBC Studios

Baek Ho-rang is a high school student. Due to her pretty appearance, she is popular on social media and at her school. Yet, Baek Ho-rang only has one friend, due to her condescending personality. Baek Ho-rang encounters a problem. She learns that someone is trying to unveil her secret. To find that anonymous person, Baek Ho-rang joins her high school's broadcasting club. Go Eun-taek is the chief of the broadcasting club. He is a perfectionist and respected by the club members.

Cast

MinhyunGo Eun-taek
Jung Da-binBaek Ho-rang
Noh Jong HyunDo Woo-jae
Yang Hye-JiJi So-hyun
Choi Byung-ChanKim Yoo-shin
Woo Da ViKim Eun-ha

