Not Available

Welcome to the Live Shot guide at TV Tome. Live Shot was a short-lived ensemble drama focusing on the people and personalities inside the most frenzied, dog-eat-dog work environment of all: the local television newsroom. As the series opens, Alex Rydell is about to begin his first day as KXZX Channel 3's news director. Fiercely committed to his career, Alex is a young man in transition. He's moved from Boston to Los Angeles, leaving behind a dissolving marriage in the process. Joined in L.A. by his precocious young son, Sean, Alex must, for the first time in his life, be both a breadwinner and an attentive, full-time dad. By the middle of day one, he's beginning to learn that being a father is a bigger job than heading up a news department could ever be.