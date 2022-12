Not Available

Zhu Zhi Xin receives instructions from her boss to form a girl group “Dada Dream”, and is tasked to work with music producer Fang Wen Bin, her first love. Eight girls who are selected as trainees includes Li Si Tong, whom the boss specifically wanted, and Fang Jing Chen, Wen Bin’s daughter who stammers. Zhi Xin’s son Zhu Yong Jie, a music producer intern, also starts questioning her past.