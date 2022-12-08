Not Available

Livin' Lozada follows the lives of Evelyn Lozada, of "Basketball Wives" fame, and her 21-year-old daughter Shaniece. Evelyn has moved on from the heartache of her highly publicized divorce in a big way. She is engaged to big league baseball player Carl Crawford and the happy couple have a one-year-old son, Leo. Between learning to be a mom all over again, setting up a new home in Los Angeles for her and her family, working on getting the sequel to her first book published, as well as dealing with issues surrounding her family back East... Evelyn has a lot going on!