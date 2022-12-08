Not Available

HGTV's "Living Abroad" picks up where House Hunters International leaves off, showing how Americans actually live in a foreign city. Host Chi-Lan Lieu gets to know each family and uncovers what it really takes to make the move and adjust to everyday life in a completely foreign land. Should you buy or rent a house? How do you find adequate kitchen appliances and furniture? What about the language barrier? What type of school will the kids go to? Before you pack your bags, see how others have tackled Living Abroad. (Source: HGTV)