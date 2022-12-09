Living Alone

Not Available

Kyoko, an elite career woman working at a major bank, lives a high stress life surrounded by male colleagues and clients that discriminate against her, and a mother who constantly obsesses over Kyoko's lifestyle. As Kyoko is starting to buckle under the pressures of her high profile life, she is approached by a man who inquires if she is interested in working at an escort service. Kyoko refuses the offer at first, but he senses a hidden side to her and persuades her to give it a try. She soon finds herself living a double life: one as a businesswoman and one as a call girl. Her life begins to spin out of control, but a newfound friend may be able to help her escape from her situation.