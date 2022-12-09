Not Available

Some cultures are true tresors: musics, theaters, legends and dances are part of our heritage and give meaning to our lives. These Oral cultures are fragile and are threatened today. It they are not transmitted to children, they will disappear. Discover 13 of the most magnificent oral traditions in the world, proclaimed a Masterpiece of Human Heritage by Unesco : Royal Ballet in Cambodia, Kabuki Theater in Japan, Woodcraft in Madagascar, Baaka songs in Central Africa, Living Cultures recounts the stories of the people who fight to keep these precious traditions alive. Each day, they struggle to teach young people their knowledge and to perpetuate the fragile chain of transmission