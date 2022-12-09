Not Available

Oxygen Media profiles nine brave and inspiring young women who are anything but conforming and “traditional” in a candid four-part special event, “Living Different,” beginning Tuesday, January 6 at 9pm ET/PT. Each hour-long special will feature two extraordinary stories of diverse women who are unrestricted by social norms as they follow their passion whether it be love, spirituality or profession. From an all-girl Hasidic rock band that is taking their female empowerment message mainstream to an androgynous model who dates both males and females, these women are unapologetically marching to the beat of their own drum.