Living In the Time of Jesus

Jesus is said to have overturned the tables of moneychangers in the Temple. But who were these people, and whose money were they changing? Using biblical stories as our guidebook, NGC opens a window into how people made ends meet 2,000 years ago. With the help of archaeologists, biblical experts and mules, we'll get our hands dirty doing the jobs of ancient carpenters, shepherds and camel-riding merchants. See how the land was tilled, the taxes were collected and the Holy Temple was operated.