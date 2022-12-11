Living Sex Toy Delivery

Working for a moving company, Shouji is invited to a party by a girl named Yuika. However, he is drugged, and multiple women take advantage of him, and rape him repeatedly. When he recovers his memory, he finds himself stuffed in a cardboard box on the railroad tracks, with a suicide note stuffed inside. Shocked, he frantically escapes from the cardboard box. Vowing revenge, he sets off to Yuika's residence. He pretends to be a delivery man, and enters her apartment. There, he stuffs her in a box and takes her to a hideout where she will be used as a lure to contact the other party members that violated him. Watch the depravity of Shouji's revenge as he hunts down and boxes up the women for his carnal revenge...
