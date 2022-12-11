Living Single

Not Available

Tired of living with her parents, 26-year-old Miho decides to live by herself for the first time. She works at a department store along with her long-time best friend, Kyoko, and has an extremely affectionate and close relationship with her. She and Kyoko meet Shintani, a mysterious and handsome older man, who Miho at first simply cannot stand. However, the more she sees him, the more she's drawn to him - but even she can't explain why. Until now, Miho has never seriously been in love with someone, and her feelings for Shintani begin to scare her. Also, there's the issue of Kyoko, who is overcome with jealousy at the thought that Miho might abandon her to be with Shintani. Living alone, Miho comes to realize things she would have never realized otherwise; she discovers exactly what kind of person she is. Along the way, she also discovers the truth about people she thought she knew well...(awrittensin on dramawiki)