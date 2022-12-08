Not Available

Sky Arts introduces a new interview series with a unique twist: there is no interviewer. In a series of unusual and illuminating pairings, Living the Life gives unprecedented access to an hour's conversation between two successful personalities. Bill Wyman, Caitlin Moran, Leslie Philips, Sir Ian Botham and Britt Ekland are just some of the names to feature in the new series which, through shared experience and conversation, offers a revealing account of their careers, their childhoods, the onset of success and the effects of living their lives in the public eye. "This series is a true who's who of the great and the good in their respective fields," comments James Hunt, channel director of Sky Arts. "This style of interview is unusual and revealing, largely because each contributor is set at ease by a sense of shared experience, which makes for a very illuminating and unguarded discussion. It's a fascinating series, and we're delighted to have it on Sky Arts."